Eye opening cold this morning with lots of sunshine today, slight chance of a wintry mix on Sunday

Sunshine is in the forecast for today, but clouds thicken tonight. Sunday, there is a chance of some spotty light snow changing to a wintry mix/rain. Best chance for wintry precipitation will start out our Monday changing over to all rain.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine. High 32

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 21

SUNDAY: Spotty AM light snow/wintry mix changing over to light rain

Monday morning may be a tricky commute with a wintry mix of precipitation, especially areas north of I-70. Eventually as temperatures warm on Monday precipitation will change over to all rain. Seasonable temperatures for the rest of the week with highs mainly in the 30s.