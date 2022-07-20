XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – With the extreme heat, Greene County has opened up several cooling locations to give people a place to escape the heat.

Greene County EMA alongside Greene County Public Health (GCPH) designated 10 locations as cooling centers in communities across the county.

The Greene County Public Library has served as a cooling center through heatwaves all season long.

“We’re just a place where people can come into a nice air conditioned place and get some relief,” Library Deputy Director Elizabeth Cusack said.

The county’s cooling centers can be found at the following locations:

All seven branches of the Greene County Public Library

Beavercreek Senior Center – 3868 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio

Fairborn Senior Center – 325 N. Third Street, Fairborn, Ohio

Yellow Springs Senior Center – 227 Xenia Avenue, Yellow Springs, Ohio

“Libraries are a logical place to be a cooling center in Greene County,” Cusack said. “We have seven community libraries throughout the county, and we’re centrally located in walkable to many of the communities.”

GCPH Public Information Officer Laurie Fox said the centers are in place because too much time outside on a hot day like this can cause serious health issues.

“It’s best if you can stay out of it, and if you have to be on it, be out in it, make it for shorter periods of time,” Fox said. “If you’re out in it too long, it can cause heat related illness, heatstroke, heat exhaustion. Those types of things can be very dangerous.”

Fox said it’s important to look for symptoms of heatstroke like high body temperature, hot, red, dry or damp skin, a fast, strong pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion or losing consciousness.

Fox said in this heat you also need to stay hydrated, check on your neighbors and do not leave children or pets in cars.

Cusack said even after the heat advisory expires, the libraries will still be there to help the community in whatever way they need.

“The library, we are more than just books,” Cusack said. “We continue to adapt to meet the needs of the community. Being a cooling center is an example.”

Greene County libraries are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the week.