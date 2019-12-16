Extra crews working to clear Miami Valley roadways

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Law enforcement officials, the Ohio Department of Transportation and AAA say they’re prepared for whatever the winter weather brings, with extra crews working across Ohio to get the roads cleared and assist drivers.

As of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, more than 430 crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation are out plowing snow and treating the roadways across Ohio, according to ODOT spokesperson Matt Bruning.

With the winter weather that has arrived in the Miami Valley, several people told 2 NEWS they are worried about slick roads and sidewalks Monday morning.

“Very, very dangerous,” said Paula Short, who lives in Moraine. “Real easy to slip and fall.”

“I do have to work, but I’ll get there somehow,” said Wil Dechant, who lives in Miami Township.

Ahead of the morning commute, ODOT crews will be working through the night, Bruning said. ODOT has more than 1,500 plow trucks available to use across the state, if needed, he added.

ODOT’s goal is to have all primary routes back up to speed within two hours of the end of the storm, Bruning said.

Meanwhile, AAA will have extra crews on hand through Monday morning to help any drivers who need assistance, according to Joseph Cusick, Dayton fleet supervisor.

“I have a lot of people that’ll either, one, slide off the roads, or, two, they are going to have battery issues with the cold weather that’s coming down,” Cusick said.

To avoid making some of the most common mistakes seen during winter weather, troopers suggest paying attention, giving yourself extra time and following distance and looking out for emergency vehicles and maintenance crews.

“When we’re out there working a crash scene and stuff, you definitely got to slow down, make sure you don’t slide into our guys and everything like that as we’re out there trying to work,” said Sgt. Jason Cadle of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia post. “Salt trucks aren’t going to be going the speed limit. That’s their purpose. They’re going to try to clear the roads.”

ODOT is reminding drivers to give their crews plenty of space as they work to clear the roads. Last winter alone, ODOT snow plow trucks were hit nearly 60 times across Ohio, Bruning said.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.