MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Extra deputies will be on patrol in Miami County for Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), they will be joining over 900 other law enforcement agencies in Ohio to raise awareness for Ohio’s seat belt laws.

The MCSO said the campaign has already begun and will run through Memorial Day concluding on June 5.

Additional deputies are being deployed at various time frames to strictly enforce all Ohio traffic laws with special emphasis on seat belt enforcement, speeding, stop sign violations ad other crash-causing violations. The MCSO said deputies will also be on the lookout for impaired drivers during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Deputies will be issuing citations and offering no warnings.

The Memorial Day weekend also officially kicks off the “Click-It-Or-Ticket” campaign throughout Ohio.

The extra enforcement is being funded through a grant the MCSO received last year from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services.

The MCSO reminded all drivers to buckle up and to have a designated driver if they choose to drink.

