Apartments destroyed, houses flattened in Trotwood
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – An EF-3 tornado with wind speeds up to 140 miles per hour swept through Trotwood.
Several residents at the Westbrooke Village Apartment complex spent the day evacuating their apartments, especially those who lived on the third floor. Many of them brought their personal belongings with them and were seeking assistance for another place to stay.
Several trees are down and cars are damaged.
Drone video shared with 2 NEWS captures just some of the damage:
There were power lines and trees down around the city as well. A traffic light and power lines could be seen laying in the street at the intersection of SR-49 and Westbrook Road.
People who do not live in the apartment complex stopped by the apartment complex to hand out water to those in need.
Each person 2 NEWS spoke with on Tuesday said they did not hear tornado sirens overnight and it moved through the area very quickly.
Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald joined Governor DeWine for a press conference Tuesday afternoon:
She said she is devastated but thanked Montgomery County, the City of Dayton, and the State of Ohio for providing assistance to Trotwood neighborhoods.
