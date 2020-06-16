Expo Experts hosting Dayton Job Fair for engineering, technology

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Engineering, Technology and Security Clearance Virtual Career Fair is set for Tuesday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants can enter virtual booths from companies like Air Force Life Cycle Management Group, COLSA Corporation, Excelitas Technologies, HX5, Infoscitex Corporation, Leidos, Odyssey, US Department of State, and WBB.

Those interested are asked to register on the career fairs website.

