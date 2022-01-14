Miamisburg, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library Miamisburg Branch is offering personalized Book Lover bags for tween, teen and adult readers this February 2022.

These bags, tailored to each reader, will give patrons a chance to expand their reading comfort zones by trying new titles and authors they might not otherwise explore on their own.

“By answering a few questions about what readers enjoy in a book, we’ll not only select books for them to check out, but we’ll also cultivate suggestions of authors or titles the readers might also enjoy,” said David Senatore, Teen Services Librarian at the Miamisburg Branch.

Readers interested in these Book Lover Bags must register anytime from January 17 until February 5. After this, the library said it will send patrons a survey to fill out with their tastes and preferences.

Patrons can then pick up their curated bags from February 17 until February 19 and check them out. While all books must be returned by their return date, any other items in the bag are free to keep.

“It’s very much like a box subscription service,” Senatore adds. “But the best thing about the Book Lover Bags is that they are free.”

To register for this program, visit the Dayton metro Library website here. For more information, click here.