DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College has partnered with the Dayton Metro Library to bring a healthcare-focused hiring event to Dayton.

According to a release by Sinclair, the Healthcare Hiring and Career Exploration event will be held on Aug. 2 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. This event will be hosted at the Dayton Metro Library at 215 E. Third St. in Dayton.

At the hiring event, employers from the area will be available to interview potential candidates, provide information on healthcare-related positions, and help attendees explore careers and learn how to begin achieving their goals.

“We know hospitals and other healthcare providers are struggling to find enough employees in both clinical and non-clinical roles from patient-facing to back-office positions,” said Dr. Kathleen Cleary, Senior Vice President of Strategic Programs, Sinclair Community College. “The Dayton region is exploding with good-paying jobs that are going unfilled because job seekers either don’t know about them or don’t have the right skill set. Many jobs only require a certificate that can be earned in a few months to a year and as individuals begin working, they can progress to more education and begin to earn more.”

Attendees are recommended to bring multiple copies of their resumes should they have one. Those who do not have a resume can find help at the event.

Attendees are also recommended to register ahead of the event. To register, click here.