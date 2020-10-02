Explaining the importance of contact tracing in slowing the spread of COVID-19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)- In Ohio, when a person test positive for COVID-19 the County health department will begin contact tracing right away.

“Someone will contact the individual who is positive and discuss with them what they’ve done in the last few days since they tested positive and who they may have come in contact with. Then that person provides a list of names and the contact tracers will take it from there,” explained Dan Suffoletto, Dayton Montgomery County Public Health information officer.

Once a person is contacted by public health and notified that they’ve been in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, they will then be advised to quarantine for 14 days. This is to make sure the person does not begin showing symptoms of the coronavirus themselves or spread the virus to others.

However, contact tracing becomes difficult when a person has been in contact with a large number of people or has visited a lot of different places.

“If anything this can be a realization about the need to limit attendance at large events. People should not be hosting large events, you should not be going to large events. The more people you come in contact with, whether you’re wearing a mask or not, increases everybody’s risk,” said Suffoletto.

Health officials do share that masks can offer a certain amount of protection to people if they come in contact with anyone who has the virus, or if they unknowingly have it themselves.

“You really need to wear your mask at all times because you never know when you might have COVID or the person that you’re speaking with has COVID. That’s the only way, right now, we can stop the spread…is by using the mask, keeping a safe distance and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly,” shared Suffoletto.