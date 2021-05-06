Experts warn of increase in drug overdoses, concerns of drug potency – What you need to know

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Overdose Action Team (COAT) Thursday said it is warning the public there has been an increase in drug overdose cases in the Dayton region in the past week. Preliminary data, COAT said, shows four fatal overdoses in the last five days.

The team warned anyone who buys drugs on the street that there is a high likelihood the drugs purchased may be laced with fentanyl or other potentially fatal chemicals.

According to COAT, fentanyl is added to other drugs of abuse to increase their potency or is disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users believe that they are purchasing other drugs and don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl which could result in overdose deaths.

The team also pointed out that due to the high levels of fentanyl being mixed with other drugs, it is possible that more than one dose of Narcan may be needed to reverse the effects of fentanyl and save those who overdose.

“The Dayton Police Department is continuing to respond to both fatal and non-fatal overdoses, with an alarming increase occurring in the area of West Dayton, where various drugs such as cocaine, heroin and pressed pills are being spiked with fentanyl to increase their potency. A person may believe they are purchasing cocaine or a pill, but in all actuality are receiving a lethal dose of fentanyl.

We urge/beg everyone struggling with addiction to first and foremost seek treatment and recovery services. Additionally, if you or someone you care about uses these drugs we ask that you take advantage of such life-saving programs as naloxone kits and fentanyl test strips that are available, free of charge” said Major Brian Johns, Dayton Police Department.



COAT said while there is no safe way to use illegal drugs, it is important that those using drugs, their friends and family, and the public are aware of steps they can take to help reduce the risk of death.

Safety recommendations from COAT for people who use drugs: