Experts urge local agencies, businesses to implement cybersecurity safeguards

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Following the cyber attack on multiple federal agencies by hackers who may be linked to Russia, some experts are urging local governments, school districts and businesses to make sure they have the proper protections in place to prevent breaches to their networks.

Due to the pandemic and the holiday season, Shawn Waldman of Miamisburg-based Secure Cyber Defense, a cybersecurity company, told 2 NEWS he worries many entities are as vulnerable as ever to hackers.

Several local school districts, including Springboro, have told 2 NEWS they already have several safeguards in place to prevent cyber attacks.

“It’s also important, too, to just let our staff and our students know that very similar to what we preach of if you see something, say something,” said Scott Marshall, communications coordinator for Springboro Schools.

In addition to training staff members and students to spot and avoid potentially malicious material, the district also uses software to look out for signs of trouble, Marshall said.

“Anything just kind of being discussed that might be a concern like a flag word or anything like that,” he explained.

According to experts, hackers target agencies and companies all over the country, including here in the Miami Valley.

“We process about 2 million events a month,” said Waldman, whose company monitors the networks of more than 40 organizations.

For each business his company oversees, typically two to five of those events each month are thwarted hacking attempts, Waldman said.

Waldman said he believes it’s important for local governments, school districts and businesses to be prepared.

“Having a firewall, patching your software, educating your users, having good backups,” he explained.

Waldman urges workers to be vigilant for anything different or suspicious you find on your computer, such as new pop-ups.

“We’ve just had to tell…too many companies this year that they have no data, and their backups are gone,” Waldman said.