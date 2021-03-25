Experts say taking time to secure yard items leads to less damage following severe weather

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – What do tree limbs, patio chairs and lawn decorations have in common? They are all meant to be outdoors, but they also all have the capability to damage your property in cases of severe weather.

“We’ve been in business here 38 years so I’ve seen a lot,” said Marty Grunder, president and CEO of Grunder Landscaping Company in Miamisburg. “And it doesn’t take much for a patio umbrella, a patio set, a garden ornament, or anything like that to go airborne, crack a window [or] hurt somebody.”

Fire Marshal with the Moraine Fire Division, Doug Hatcher, added with the storm we’re expecting this evening, that kind of damage isn’t out of the question. Even if you think the weather won’t be intense, he said taking weather warnings too lightly could leave you and your neighbors with some heavy disappointment.

“You have to prepare yourself for the worst case scenario,” explained Hatcher. “And if you think that it’s not going to happen to you, just remember, you’re somebody’s ‘somebody else.'”

Both Grunder and Hatcher agreed that any item not secured to the ground could cause damage under the right circumstances. Things like yard décor or tools and even items like trampolines or hot tub covers have the ability to go airborne and damage to nearby cars and homes. The best course of action to save yourself a headache, said Hatcher, is to simply take the time to prepare ahead of severe weather situations.

“You want to secure things down with something heavy — sandbags, concrete blocks — something like that if [the item] is that big. You should’ve already had it [nailed] into the ground. If it’s not, the best thing to do is try to take it down and put it away.”

Hatcher said people should also pay attention to power lines if they fall down. He said people should never touch them, but calling authorities, he said, is the best way to ensure no one gets hurt.