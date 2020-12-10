Experts say Ohio’s restaurants are heading into a dark time

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The National Restaurant Association says restaurants accounted for roughly 10% of Ohio’s jobs in 2019, with estimated sales reaching $24 billion. However, the industry is in a free fall due to COVID-19, and it may get worse this winter if help isn’t available.

“This is the worst part, this is worse than March and April,” said President & Ceo Ohio Restaurant Association John Barker.

The Ohio Restaurant Association says 79-percent of restaurants’s sales have declined between 20-to–70 percent since the start of the pandemic. Only three-percent of restaurants have seen no change. The ORA says they need communities to support their businesses and at least order takeout or else more restaurant doors will shut for good.

“Please go dine in, these restaurants are so clean right now, they scrub everything down 16 times, they got barriers up and seats separated,” said Barker. “But, if you are still uncomfortable we understand cause a lot of people are high risk, then order food and pick it up yourself.”

On Brown Street, Jimmie’s Ladder 11 is trying to keep employees on payroll, but they’re suffering a financial burden from the lack of business with no game day crowds and UD students home for winter break.

“It’s been in waves, sometimes it feels like we’re doing ok and then sometimes it’s really difficult to maintain our full staff,” said Jimmie’s Ladder 11 Manager Nick Brandell. “We have a lot of people on staff and we don’t want to let go of any of them.”

To make up for losses, Jimmie’s has started their own takeout delivery option and selling merchandise, but it may not be enough to make ends meet in the long-term if customers don’t come back.

“If you’re concerned we absolutely understand this is something that needs to be taken very seriously but you also have to understand we are licensed providers of food, we’re all serve safe certified, and if you still don’t want to do that we can take the food to you,” said Brandell.

The National Restaurant Association is calling on Congress for additional aid, including a second round of Paycheck Protection Program grants. In the meantime, restaurant leaders are asking Governor Mike DeWine to lift some of the restrictions on restaurants, including the 10 p.m. curfew.