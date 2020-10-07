Experts say more voters may be tuning into VP debates tonight for answers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (WDTN)- Wednesday night, Vice President Mike Pence and democratic nominee, Senator Kamala Harris, square off in Salt Lake City, even as early voting gets underway in several states.

This year, the health of both presidential candidates and a previous debate where few questions were answered may draw more viewers to tune in to the Vice Presidential debate.

“I think we may have more people than normal tuning in to this debate,” said Christopher Devine, Ph.D. and Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Dayton. “They may see this choice between the Vice Presidential candidates as more consequential than elections past.”

Dr. Devine says, traditionally, debates do not have a major influence on voters. This year most voters may be looking to validate their choice by watching the debates.

“You might find that people have a better sense of why they’re voting for Donald Trump or why they’re voting for Joe Biden because these candidates, Pence and Harris, are very good at carrying a message and staying on message,” he said.

Dr. Devine also says that Pence and Harris might be pushed to answer policy questions about comprehensive healthcare and the future of the supreme court during Wednesday night’s debates. These are both topics that were avoided by the Presidential candidates last week, but are incredibly important to Americans.

“Both candidates were evasive on some key issues so I’d be really interested to see if Pence and Harris get pressed on the same issues,” shared Devine. “[But] that’s a little tricky, because the Vice Presidential candidates are not there to lay out their own policy. They are there to reinforce the Presidential candidates messages.”

Many will also be watching to see if the vice presidential candidates are fit to possibly lead the country themselves as concerns over the health of both presidential candidate’s continues.

“The probability is relatively low but the stakes are high, said Dr. Devine.