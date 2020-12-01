Experts remind drivers to “stick to the basics” as winter season approaches

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The first snowfall is hitting at a time when Ohio State Police say many people are already coping with stress from the coronavirus pandemic. They want to remind drivers to focus on the basics as we begin the winter driving season.

“People’s mentality right now is a little bit different, covid has hit all of us in some way or form,” said OSP PIO Jessica McIntyre.

Ohio State Police says between 2018 and 2019 winter months, they responded to 15,675 crashes resulting in 27 fatalities. Of those 27 fatalities, more than 20-percent were blamed on speeding. Safe driving begins with the basics, according to a hardware expert.

“An ice scraper, there’s nothing worse than getting in your car and not being able to see,” said Ace Hardware Assistant Manager Tim Walsh.

Ace Hardware store staff says there are some key essential items for people to manage the winter weather.

“Ice melters, salts, not so much snow shovels we didn’t really get enough that people felt like they needed to, because of the lack of snow last year they still have shovels left over,” said Walsh.

As people gear up for the winter weather, police say this winter could be unique because of the pandemic. OSP says taking extra precautions is highly recommended.

“We don’t want anyone out here losing their lives you know, so speed really does play a factor,” said McIntyre. “Again, I can’t stress that enough is for people to slow down and take their time.”

The winter weather advisory will stay in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning so the roads could still be slick on your way to work.