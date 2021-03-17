Experts remind drivers to eliminate distractions, drunk driving as warmer weather and St. Patty’s approach

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With fatal crashes in the Miami Valley higher last year than in several years prior, AAA and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are reminding drivers of the consequences of reckless driving.

In 2020, 63 fatal crashes were recorded in Montgomery County alone. Senior specialist at AAA Miami Valley, Kara Hitchens, said many of those accidents were preventable.

“What we saw trending a bit was speeding. Folks were doing a lot of speeding and we [attribute] that to the pandemic. There was a lot less traffic on the roads, so we figure people kind of took privileges and started speeding.”

Now, with COVID vaccinations underway and warm weather on the horizon, Hitchens said more cars are expected to be on the road, reducing opportunities to speed. But chief deputy with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Daryl Wilson, said drivers will still need to turn their attention to other factors that could cause deadly accidents.

“One of the tips that I would relay to our drivers is just to concentrate on your driving,” he said. “Then leave everything else until you’re not driving to take care of. That way, we don’t have distracted driving going on. Also… make sure you put your seatbelt on, and make sure you give yourself enough distance between yourself and the car that is in front of you so you have plenty of stopping time in the event that you may have to stop or the car in front of you stops.”

With St. Patrick’s Day festivities likely to carry into the weekend, Wilson said drivers can expect increased patrolling throughout Montgomery County and surrounding areas. Hitchens added, if you haven’t already started thinking about plans for a designated driver, or just haven’t taken the matter seriously, following one simple rule may help.

“I’ve seen pictures where people are very extensive and take great pains with their outfits,” said Hitchens. “So I just say… take a moment — as much as you think about your outfit — take a moment and think about how you’re going to get home in the evening.”

Deputy Wilson said there will be legal consequences for those caught drunk driving, but before it gets to that point, he said everyone should be considerate of the lives they’ll put in danger before getting behind the wheel intoxicated.