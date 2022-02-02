TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Experts are sharing last-minute tips to keep your home and family safe with winter weather expected across the Miami Valley.

When bad weather is expected, Ed’s Heating Cooling Plumbing Electric in Tipp City is ready for emergency response.

“We get emergency calls almost every day, but the call volume increases when you have extreme weather,” Ed’s installation manager JL Hurt said.

The most common call Ed’s receives during a winter storm is frozen pipes.

Hurt said be aware of the situation in your home as soon as possible, that includes closing any doors or accesses exposed to the outdoors.

“Taking a few minutes to look around, that’s probably the thing that becomes an emergency, that most people miss,” Hurt said. “They just go ‘I completely forgot that I left the crawl space open, I completely forgot that the attic access was open in the garage,’ and that could always cause problems.”

If you do have any pipes you are worried might freeze, especially ones on outside walls, Hurt said turn on the tap and let the faucet drip.

“Running water won’t freeze as quickly, so let that water run, and to be prevented in the future, if you seal up any air leaks, things like that, insulate pipes,” Hurt said.

If the winter weather causes a power outage, Dayton Fire Department Chief Jeff Lykins said you should develop an emergency plan that addresses your family’s needs and medications. Also pack an emergency preparedness kit.

“With water, nonperishable food, medications you can imagine, batteries, things for children, personal hygiene items and such,” Lykins said.

Lykins said to prevent a disaster, give three feet of clearance around space heaters and use generators outside with the exhaust away from your home. Don’t use a stove or other appliance to heat your home, and use flashlights over candles for light.

“We want everybody to check their batteries, smoke detectors, CO detectors,” Lykins said. “We’ve placed smoke and CO detectors on every one of our apparatus, so if we go out during this storm time and get to a home that doesn’t have one, we’ll install one.”

Ed’s Heating Cooling Plumbing Electric has an after hours emergency line that can be reached if needed during the storm at (937) 667-6713.