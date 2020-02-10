Experts encourage flu shots as hospitalizations rise to season high

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – After the number of flu-related hospitalizations in a week hit a season high in Ohio, health officials are encouraging people to take precautions to try to prevent themselves from getting sick.

From January 26 through February 1, 832 new flu hospitalizations were reported statewide, according to the Ohio Department of Health. That’s an increase of 36 percent compared to the previous week, officials said.

During that time period in West Central Ohio, the Ohio Department of Health’s region for most counties in the Miami Valley, outpatient flu cases spiked 40 percent compared to one week prior, according to state officials.

State data shows as of February 2, Montgomery County has the highest rate for flu-related hospitalizations in Ohio, followed by Clark County.

“People should be very careful when they go out, like wiping off your carts in the grocery store, covering your face if you have to sneeze,” said Nola Dawan, a Springfield resident and retired nurse of 45 years.

“We investigated at least three schools with small outbreaks this week and a daycare,” said Charles Patterson, health commissioner for the Clark County Combined Health District.

Patterson suggests staying home from work or school if you’ve had a fever within the past 24 hours.

In addition to common practices like hand washing, Patterson recommends getting a flu shot if you haven’t done so already.

“We really do have two more months of flu season ahead of us, and so it’s not too late,” he said. “It takes about two weeks for that influenza vaccine to take full effect, but it starts taking effect almost immediately.”

So far, no flu-related deaths among children have been reported in the Miami Valley, but an 11-year-old and a 16-year-old have died this season in northeast Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

