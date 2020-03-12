Experts discuss differences in symptoms of coronavirus, flu, and allergies

Medical experts say there are differences in symptoms when it comes to the flu, coronavirus, and even allergies, but they might be hard to tell apart.

“They’re similar in they’re respiratory illnesses,” states Dr. Roberto Colon, the Associate Chief Medical Officer at Miami Valley Hospital and the Vice President for Quality and Safety for Premier.

With both the flu and coronavirus, doctors say patients usually show signs of a fever, fatigue, body aches, and coughing. They say with the coronavirus, shortness of breath is an added symptom.

“[Coronavirus] appears to have a little more of an incidence of severe lower respiratory symptoms than we typically see with influenza,” says Dr. Colon.

Health officials say a history of recent travel as well as exposure could be a sign of coronavirus.

In cases of the flu and coronavirus, there are commonalities in the spread.

“Spread is very similar, which is going to be a droplet type of spread,” states Dr. Colon.

In addition to hand washing and good hygiene practice, doctors stress disinfecting and sanitizing surface areas.

Health officials say it’s also allergy season and many people could experience symptoms like itchy eyes, stuffy nose, and sneezing. They say seasonal allergies impact the nose and eyes, whereas the coronavirus and flu impact the whole body.