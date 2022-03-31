DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A global business expert from Wright State University said President Biden’s decision to pull oil from the reserves is a short-term band-aid rather than a long-term solution to rising gas prices.

Professor Riad Ajami, director of the Wright State University Center for Global Business, said the US uses 20 million barrels of oil a day, and only produces close to 11 million barrels a day.

Now sanctions on Russia are preventing Russian oil from being exported.

“We don’t import much oil from Russia, but nevertheless, the oil market is interconnected,” Ajami said.

Biden said his decision could lower gas prices 10 to 35 cents.

Ajami said releasing the barrels from the reserve should encourage oil producers to produce more oil, driving down gas prices in the short term.

“If you lower the price, more drivers will still drive to the gasoline station, refuel their tanks, so there are complicating issues in the short-term, oil prices could come down,” Ajami said.

Ajami said in the long-term, we need to explore options like producing more oil or exploring other energy methods, which is one of Biden’s goals to ramp up electric vehicle production. The shift will come down to policy changes over time.

“Consumers want to see that happening immediately,” Ajami said. “Elections do come, Democrats and Republicans will be sitting around trying to plan what is best for them, in the meantime, what is best for us consumers, may not be what will be chosen.”

While releasing oil from the reserves might drive down gas prices, Ajami said it’s likely it won’t have an impact on inflation on other goods and services.

“Consumers, unfortunately, have seen oil prices go up and the prices of a lot of other goods go up, they’ve come down quickly, but not enough for you or me to see,” Ajami said.