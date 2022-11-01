DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the holiday shopping season approaches, inflation may have a big impact on people’s budgets. People in the Miami Valley are preparing to pay more for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Zeta James from Dayton is already getting ahead on her Thanksgiving shopping.

“I’m just thinking about how much a turkey would cost, but how I’m dealing with it is continuously to try to budget as best as I can,” James said.

Grocery costs impact holiday meal budgets

According to the latest Consumer Price Index, the cost of groceries is up 13% over last year, and turkey prices could reach record highs before thanksgiving.

With prices up, some said they could be downsizing their dinner.

“I might be thinking about cutting down won’t be as big of a dinner, but I’m still going to have one,” Bailey said.

Meanwhile, Miami Valley Meals in Dayton is preparing for their Thanksgiving meal distribution on November 23.

“We have been steady on this mission to be able to serve some comfort on the Thanksgiving holiday,” Miami Valley Meals Executive Director Amanda DeLotelle said.

The organization plans to giveaway 12,000 meals this year. DeLotelle said most of the food they use comes in through donations, but they do have to supplement some of it themselves.

“Turkeys are a little tricky to get this year as well as stuffing, but we just keep moving forward and make the connections where we can so we can provide the best meal we can,” DeLotelle said.

Christmas Shopping to cost more too

People are checking their Christmas shopping list twice this year, with higher prices in the stores and at the gas station causing uncertainty for people’s holiday shopping.

“Prices are out of this world. I mean, this I would hate to think about toys, you know, and really the impact on little kids,” Todd Bailey, who lives in Dayton, said.

We’re just over seven weeks from Christmas Day, but not everyone is thinking about their shopping yet.

“Not yet,” Jonathan Norvell from Dayton said. “We’ll give it a couple of weeks. Halloween was just yesterday.”

According to John North, President and CEO of the Dayton Better Business Bureau (BBB), that’s normal.

“Many of us, though, don’t start thinking about it until we get done with the second most spent on holiday, which is Halloween,” North said.

This holiday shopping season, Americans will still spend about what they did last year, around $1,500, but they’ll be buying for fewer people with that money, according to a recent survey.

Tips to save you money this holiday season

North said the best way to shop for the holiday is by thinking about it throughout the year. If you haven’t started your shopping, it’s not too late to come up with a plan.

“Really set that budget and know how much money you have available to spend on Christmas this year,” North said.

As far as your Thanksgiving dinner, North said the BBB suggests saving money by checking the sales ads, shop around discount and membership stores, set a budget and be flexible with what you’re serving.

The BBB is also warning of holiday season scams. North said keep your purse zipped and credit cards in your wallet when at busy stores.

Be wary of websites that could be offering the best deal, verify to make sure the site is secure by looking for “https” and a padlock in the address bar.