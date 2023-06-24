** The video in the player above shows a segment from a 2022 newscast on Paul Laurence Dunbar **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police announced a temporary closure of a portion of a major roadway ahead of a community party on Sunday.

According to a social media post, W. Third St. will be closed from Broadway to Shannon St. The roadway closure will begin Sunday, June 25 at 7 a.m. and is scheduled to reopen to all traffic at 11 p.m., the post says.

(Dayton Police Department)

On Sunday in the area of the closure, the Wright Dunbar Day Block Party by Dayton Businesswoman Tae Winston will be taking place from 2 to 7 p.m. At the block party, 30 food trucks, a live DJ, live performances and more than 100 vendors will all be on site.

You will also be able to have the chance to win prizes by visiting some of the shops.

Some of the participating small businesses that are expected to be at the block party include:

Black Palette Art Gallery

Greater West Dayton Incubator

I Heart Ice Cream

Juicing Jammers Juice Bar

De’Lish Cafe

WDAO Radio

Wright Cycle Company

and a variety more.

The event is held to celebrate Dayton-native and poet, Paul Laurence Dunbar.