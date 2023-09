FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — If you live around Wright Patterson Air Force Base, you should get ready to hear some loud pops on Friday evening.

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday Sept. 29, Wright Patterson AFB will be setting off fireworks.

In the area of Area B’s west side, the fireworks are set to be displayed. If you do live or will be traveling in the area, you should not be alarmed.

Wright Patt says it is expected the fireworks display will last about 20 minutes.