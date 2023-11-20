DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Expect to see extra law enforcement on patrol in Miami County this weekend.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 22, additional deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be focusing on removing impaired drivers, seatbelt enforcement, speeders, stop sign violators and other crash causing infractions. Deputies will be deployed throughout the county at various time frames to ensure round-the-clock monitoring.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Thanksgiving holiday weekend has traditionally seen a dramatic increase in crashes and crashes in which at least one driver has been drinking.

The extra traffic enforcement was made possible through a grant the sheriff’s office received this year from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. The grant funds the overtime for the deputies and pays some fuel costs.

Additional enforcement will conclude on Sunday, Nov. 26.