DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Troopers will be out on the interstate cracking down on violations.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 6 at 12:01 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) troopers will be on I-70. While on the road, members of law enforcement will be enforcing violations of OVI, safety belt and speed. OSP troopers are joining Indiana and Pennsylvania State Police to try and reduce unsafe behaviors of drivers.

“During last year’s same 6-State initiative, 392 people were issued citations for speed, 40 for safety belt violations and six people were cited for OVI,” OSP says.

On Thursday, the warning period for distracted driving ended in the state.

The initiative will end Sunday, Oct. 8 at 11:59 p.m.