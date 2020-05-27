Expanded nursing home coronavirus testing could help prevent spread in Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Health departments, hospitals and the Ohio National Guard are teaming up to provide more testing in all nursing homes across the state.

In the Miami Valley, it could provide more insight on how the virus is spreading to at-risk populations.

Governor Mike DeWine’s plan establishes Congregate Care Unified Response Teams to expand testing in nursing homes.

Health departments and hospitals will perform advanced work and the National Guard will do the swabbing.

The focus will be on testing all nursing home staff.

“The logical place it comes in is staff because we tried to seal off everything else, so testing staff makes sense from that point of view,” DeWine said.

Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association president and CEO Sarah Hackenbracht said testing staff could cut down on the spread between facilities.

“Through experiences here in the Dayton region, as well outbreaks have occurred, we have learned some of the staff who support our nursing home facilities work at multiple facilities and so it helps us really determine if an individual staff member is impacted,” Hackenbracht said.

Hackenbracht said the governor’s plan will also aid the regional lab that’s already been formed in the Miami Valley, which addresses testing needs in all congregate care facilities from nursing homes to homeless shelters.

“This, I think, gives us a bit more guidance and clarity regarding how frequently the testing should happen, the structure in which the testing should happen, and the fact that there will be additional support for conducting and collecting those specimens from the Ohio national guard,” Hackenbracht said.

Dewine said not all nursing home residents will be tested, it will be based on assessment by clinicians.

Dewine said testing will take place over several weeks, starting with nursing homes with a history of COVID-19.

In a statement to WDTN, Dr. Prasuna Madireddy, medical director at Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center said:

“Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center have already performed viral antigen and antibody testing on both facilities’ residents and the majority of employees through the support and resources made possible by Premier Health, providing an extra layer of surveillance to help minimize any additional spread of COVID-19. The outbreak early this year at both facilities has been brought under control in partnership with public health officials. We are awaiting guidance from state and Miami County public health officials on appropriate steps in the wake of Gov. DeWine’s announcement today. “

The state will also begin testing all residents and staff members at the state’s eight developmental centers this week.