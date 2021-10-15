UBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights firefighters were called to the scene of a unique pet rescue.

According to a post by the Fire Division, crews responded to a call to rescue a 48-year-old macaw named Nash.

This rescue bird had been frightened and flew into a neighbor’s tree, the post said. Crews determined that Nash had placed herself so that she could easily be reached by a ladder, which was quickly called to the scene.

Ladder 22 enabled Firefighter Mike to climb to Nash, towel in hand, and safely pull her from the tree. The post said that Nash is now back on the ground with her owners.