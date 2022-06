CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The I-70 westbound exit ramp to U.S. 68 northbound will be closed for upcoming construction.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the exit ramp will be closed for 60 days for a bridge preservation project. The project will run from Thursday, June 23 to Monday, August 22.

A detour will be in place from I-70 westbound to Enon Road to I-70 eastbound to U.S. 68 northbound.

For detailed traffic information, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.