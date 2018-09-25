Executive orders aim to tighten gun-buying background checks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Governor Kasich has signed new measures aimed at addressing flaws in the gun-buying background check system. The governor says the flaws are in the reporting system, claiming there could be a blind sale 20% of the time. But the new measures should close the gaps, he says, making the gun-buying process safer for all parties.

Scott Cronin, Training Manager at The Miami Armory, says, "This executive order looks like it's going to add some teeth to the policies that are already in place." And anything that protects the public is a good thing, he says. That's why he's hopeful the executive orders will strengthen the background check system.

The orders require agencies to better report any disqualifying factors that would keep an unfit person from buying a gun. Governor Kasich says, "It is now not a requirement, it ought to be a requirement. So the executive order will change the rule to make sure that we will know who these people are."

Scott Cronin says, "We use the FBI federal NICS background check system. If that information has not been logged with the FBI then there's no way for us to know if they had something that would prohibit them from firearm ownership."

Cronin says the current system works well for the gun shops now, but can always be improved: "I think we can all agree: if there's a way that we can do this better, then we should certainly at least look at it. I don't see that as a bad thing."

The working group that discussed changes to the process is a permanent group. In a statement the governor says they'll continue working on ways to close significant gaps, and he may ask lawmakers for more funding to improve the process.