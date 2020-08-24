Executive of Dakota Center says socialization critical for kids while learning from home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With many students completing their school work at home to avoid the spread of COVID-19, they aren’t getting the same socialization opportunities they would in a typical classroom setting. Executive Director of the Dakota Center in Dayton, Mike Miller, says those peer interactions are still important for kids, especially for those in their formative years.

“Let’s just say for example, a six year old that doesn’t come to summer camp, misses summer camp. But in his lifetime, that’s 17 percent of his entire experience, an experience that he’ll never be able to go back and reclaim and he won’t be able to have in his life.”

He said interaction with peers at a young age teaches them critical skills that help them grow and develop. He said that was one of the reasons staff at the the center wanted to offer parents a choice in letting their children to participate in face-to-face programming. Due to limitations on interactions brought on by the pandemic, Miller said the organization is still planning to support academics, but is prioritizing social health and stimulation more than they have in the past.

“We’re able to allow the children to come in and participate in programming, but most of all, participate in their childhood and learn not only how to do academics, but most of all, how to make friends, how to have fun, how to run around. And so we find it to be really critical during this pandemic to provide places where children can be about their work, which is play.”

Miller said Dakota Center staff is dedicated to creating that environment through summer camps, and this fall, through study groups and tutoring sessions.

“We’re going to be offering a virtual environment, just like we did beginning in March, but we’re also going to add in Tuesdays and Thursdays for in-person, because kids learn best in a safe, secure environment that is positive, and is nurturing to them. And the only real way to deliver that is in-person.”

Miller added, everyone who enters the facility is expected to wear a mask, have their temperature taken at each visit, and practice social distancing. For information about social and academic support at The Dakota Center, click here.