Excitement builds as Trump arrives in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – Excitement is building as the President is expected to deliver remarks along with the Australian Prime Minister this evening at Pratt Industries.

Pratt Industries is a new $300 million project built in the northern Miami Valley. Australian billionaire and Trump supporter, Anthony Pratt, owns the company.

The business produces paper products and shipping materials.

Back in 2016, Anthony Pratt admitted to investing $2 billion in the United States, primarily in the Midwest.

The building that currently houses a stage for President Trump and the Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, to make their remarks will be used as a paper mill, set to open soon.

Phase Two of the construction project, a corrugated cardboard plant, stands right next door but remains under construction.

The Prime Minister is in a week-long swing through the United States. Just days ago, President Trump hosted a state dinner for Morrison at the White House.

