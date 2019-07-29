Police: Excessive speed cited in crash between school bus, SUV that injured over 20

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Excessive speed was cited as a cause in the crash that injured eight people Saturday, according to the traffic crash report.

The crash happened shortly after 4 pm at the intersection of Salem Ave. and Dartmouth Drive in Dayton.

According to the traffic crash report, the SUV carrying 10 occupants and driven by 43-year-old Utosha Taste was traveling southeast on Salem Ave. when it went left of center at an “apparently high rate of speed,” losing control and collided head-on with a Dayton Public Schools bus that was traveling northwest on Salem Ave.

The SUV, a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, was traveling at a speed of nearly 50 MPH in a 35 MPH zone, according to police. The bus was traveling at a speed of 35 MPH in the same zone.

All 10 occupants of the SUV were transported to either Children’s Hospital or Miami Valley Hospital for injuries. The ages of the occupants in the SUV ranged from less than one month to 17 years old.

The bus has 12 occupants on it. All 12 occupants of the school bus were also taken to local hospitals for injuries.

The extent of injuries was not immediately known.

2 NEWS is continuing to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

