Excessive Heat Watch issued, health officials warn of dangers

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Friday and Saturday because heat index values will hit triple digits, and can affect your health.

Dr. Jeremy Moore, an emergency medicine physician at Miami Valley Hospital said those 4-years-old and younger and those over 65-years-old are most at risk for heat issues, but everyone should take extra precautions.

Heat Index Values will be near or above 105°F due to temperatures in the mid-90s, and dewpoints in the mid-70s.

Moore said the best way to stay safe in these extreme temperatures are to not over exert yourself outside, stay in air conditioning as much as possible, and drink lots of fluid but avoid sugary, alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.

“And check on your elderly neighbors to make sure that they’re okay,” said Moore. “Check on them every few hours, especially if they don’t have air conditioning, because they need to get to a place that is cooler because it can be very dangerous for the elderly.”

Moore said it is important to know the signs of heat exhaustion and how to treat it.

“Typically people get headaches, they feel dizzy, they stop urinating, or their urine turns dark yellow, and they’re usually excessively sweating,” said Moore.

If you exhibit those symptoms you should:

· Move to a cooler location.

· Lie down and loosen your clothing.

· Apply cool, wet cloths to as much of your body as possible.

· Sip water.

·If you have vomited and it continues, seek medical attention immediately.

But Moore said even more serious is heat stroke.

“They have altered mental status, they stop sweating,” said Moore. “If you see someone with these symptoms you need to get to an emergency department right away.”

Moore said it’s not very common to have people come into the emergency room for heat related issues, but when they do, they are very sick.

Clark County has a number of cooling centers open during the emergency room, they are as follows:

Meijer, Hillcrest Avenue

Wal-Mart, Bechtle Avenue

Wal-Mart, Tuttle Road

New Carlisle Public Library, 111 East Lake, New Carlisle

Clark County Public Libraries 201 South Fountain, Springfield 1119 Bechtle Ave, Springfield 5 W Jamestown St, South Charleston 209 Main Street, Enon

McDonalds, 2133 S. Dayton-Lakeview Rd, New Carlisle

3333 Lake Rd, Medway, Bethel Township

For more information on extreme heat, visit www.phdmc.org/extreme-heat