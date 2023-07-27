DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Montgomery County for Friday, July 28 between the hours of noon and 9 p.m.

The City of Dayton and the Dayton Fire Department are encouraging community members to stay prepared during the high heat conditions that the region is experiencing this week, according to a release.

Dayton utilizes its three recreation centers as cooling centers. These three facilities are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday:

Greater Dayton Recreation Center – 2021 W. Third Street

Lohrey Recreation Center – 2366 Glenarm Avenue

Northwest Recreation Center – 1600 Princeton Drive

Additionally, the City of Dayton operates several splash pads across the city that can serve as a way for residents of all ages to stay cool. These parks are free and are open every day from noon to 8 p.m.:

Fairview Park – 2262 Elsmore Avenue

Five Oaks Spray Park – 329 Five Oaks Avenue

Mallory Park – 3037 Germantown Street

McIntosh Park – 882 W. Riverview Avenue

Stuart Patterson Spray Park – 238 Baltimore Street

Walnut Hills Spray Park – 2340 Block of Wayne Avenue

Washington Park – 3620 E. Second Street

Community members are also encouraged to check on their neighbors for any assistance they may need, and to remember the hydration and shelter needs of pets, the release states.