Excess lead levels detected at Greenon Junior/Senior High School

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lead has been detected at Greenon Junior/Senior High School in levels that exceed the federal and state action levels after samples were taken on August 11, 2020.

Lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Darrin Knapke said, “We are collaborating with EPA to ensure that the building continues to be safe for our students, staff and community. We will continue to adhere to all EPA and industry testing and safety recommendations to ensure that our public water system provides safe drinking water for students and staff. As a result of the school closure in March, we believe that levels are elevated as there has not been regular usage and flow in the building.”

In the test result documents, the EPA said schools, or any entity, must take action when lead levels in drinking water exceed 15 micrograms per liter (µg/L) in less than 90 percent of the sites sampled.

The district has collaborated with the EPA since finding lead back on July 6, 2020. The Junior/Senior High School decided to take samples from 33 additional sites based on the 10 samples collected on July 6. In the August 11 collection, two of the 33 samples collected were above 15 µg/L. The two additional fixtures that tested above 15 µg/L have been removed from service. Water will also be tested for corrosivity and developing and implementing corrosion treatment.

Lab results indicate that a level of lead was reported at 35.9 µg/L in a lab sink.

Read more about the lab results below:

For more information on the health effects of lead, visit U.S. EPA’s website.

Those with questions about the situation at Greenon Junior/Senior High School should call 937-340-6372.