DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An ex-Dayton employee was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty on several counts, including voyeurism, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

RoShawn Winburn, the former assistant administrator for the city of Dayton’s Human Relations Council, also pleaded guilty to burglary and endangering children. After his plea, the prosecutor’s office says Winburn received a sentence of one year in prison.

Once Winburn is released, he will be on post-release control for five years. He will also have to register his address with the sheriff’s office each year for 15 years as a Tier I sex offender.

Previously in 2020, Winburn was indicted on federal charges of public corruption and wire fraud.