CHRISTIANSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — People are cleaning up after two EF0 tornadoes touched down in the Miami Valley Sunday night.

The first one touched down near Tipp City. Clay Brown and his family were at the movies at the time, and came home to find damage to part of their property.

“We were running home. I didn’t know, my Ring camera is in the front, so I didn’t know what was going on back here. And it ended up tearing up our chicken coop, and half of the roof of our garage,” Brown explained.

The storm continued east where another tornado touched down in Christiansburg. Kurt Emerick says he and his brother saw the wind start to pick up.

“I just looked out the window and saw stuff, just debris and everything flying in the air,” Emerick said.

They did not have much damage, but a big tree came right through the house next door.

“Just had some tree limbs hit the house on top of the roof, but no damage, no punctures or anything like that. So we were fortunate for that,” Emerick said.

Down the road, William Kidder also watched the storm move in.

“We were home in our living room, it got really windy, though. The wind looked like it was pushing the trees down,” Kidder explained.

They were able to get to their safe space quickly before the tornado moved through and they lost power.

“It was a little scary when it got really windy. Then of course, when the lights went out, you don’t know what to expect then,” Kidder said.

Nate McGinnis is a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Wilmington. He said Sunday’s storm was unique because of how quickly they saw changes in rotation.

“When you’re dealing with circulations that rapidly spin up and oftentimes rapidly weaken, it can be pretty difficult to see them on a radar for an extended period of time. So we only see them for maybe one or two minutes,” McGinnis said.

McGinnis said this is a reminder of why it is important to be ready for anything when strong storms are in the forecast.

“We obviously have to be prepared for anything and we would encourage everyone else to also be prepared for anything because sometimes stronger tornadoes can form without very much warning,” McGinnis explained.