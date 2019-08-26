Everybody Eats Week shines light on food access and affordability

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This week a national awareness campaign is focusing on food insecurity by highlighting the difficulties of putting food on the table.

Nationwide, 41 million people don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

The struggle to access food in the Miami Valley is actually worse compared to the problem nationwide.

“In the United States, one out of eight people struggle with hunger. Locally, it is even worse. We have one out of six people who don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” said Lora Davenport, the Programs Manager for the Dayton Foodbank.

The Foodbank is trying everything to make a dent in the numbers. It’s all about getting their product out to food pantries who hold free food distributions across the region.

“The Foodbank is a central hub for over 100 food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters in Montgomery, Greene and Preble county,” said Davenport.

In Greene County, 30,000 adults and children went to a food pantry during fiscal year 2019.

At One Bistro, a non-profit pay-what-you-can establishment, they are encouraging people to donate their time and money to fighting hunger.

The Bistro will be open Wednesday through Friday with a community meal starting at 5pm on Wednesday.

“When most people think of a hungry person they think of that person in a third world country who doesn’t have any food. In the United States it looks a little different. They have money to buy high calorie items but that’s it,” said Davenport.

Everybody Eats Week encourages people to eat at non-profits like One Bistro and donate to food pantries.

