PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A local bike drive is raising funds in preparation for its ninth year of providing bicycles to kids for Christmas.

“Every child should have a bike so they can get some exercise and have fun with friends. We are extremely blessed to have such terrific support from these different organizations in the last 8 years,” organizer Mark Reedy said.

Mark’s Toys for Tots Bike Drive started in 2014 and has hopped between Miami, Shelby and Drake Counties. Each year, the organization raises funds to provide bikes to thousands of children in the selected county. This year, our partners at the Miami Valley Today report that it will be held in Miami County.

Reedy and his office staff will be joined by Toys for Tots and the Piqua Salvation Army to make sure the operation is a success.

“We are already excited by the energy of those involved early in the project,” said Reedy. “This project has proven to be a very popular activity to get involved in, for the great people of the Northern Miami County areas. We appreciate all the help from those contributing financially, volunteers, corporate and anonymous donors, the area community governments, mayors, trustees, etc.”

Mark’s Bike Drive will continue to raise funds until November 23, the Miami Valley Today reports.

You can make a donation online by clicking here, or mail a check payable to Mark’s Bike Drive, 429 N. Main St., Piqua, OH 45356.