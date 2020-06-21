Events encourage kids, adults to continue conversations about race

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As protests for justice continue in the Miami Valley, organizers are emphasizing the importance of having conversations about race.

Social worker Brelyse Fuls said conversations with kids around race and George Floyd’s death might sound difficult, but they don’t have to be.

“The biggest thing is keeping it child friendly and while talking about death is always difficult, it’s important we let them know exactly what’s happening, why it’s happening, and how we can try and make things better,” Fuls said.

That’s why she organized a Babies Against Police Brutaility protest and forum in Englewood on Saturday to give kids a space to ask questions.

She said while adults may not have all the answers, educating kids is the best way to make a difference in the future.

“Be mindful of the way we’re treating each other, we can be mindful of the way we are talking to each other, we can make sure we are not judging people based on the color of their skin, and we’re looking at their character instead and try to do those things to combat racism,” Fuls said.

At another event in Dayton Saturday, while the focus wasn’t on kids, the message was the same: to continue discussions on these topics so actions can be taken now.

“This isn’t a black versus white issue, this is an us as Americans issue,” organizer J. Anthony Williams said. “If we stop remembering them, if we don’t keep saying their names, make sure everyone remembers their names, then the people who have the ability to make the change won’t make the change.”

Fuls said she hopes to hold another event in the future geared toward parents.