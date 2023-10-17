FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A gas leak is impacting some residents in Greene County.

Firefighters and crews from CenterPoint Energy are on scene of a “large gas leak.” The city of Fairborn is asking everyone to avoid multiple streets because of an ongoing gas leak:

Brookstone Drive at Vanderlyn Court

Observatory Drive

Watchtower Lane

Fairborn City Schools says parents of students that normally get off of the bus in the affected area will be contacted.

“Because of this, the City of Fairborn has the neighborhood blocked and students who ride the bus to this neighborhood will be held at their respective schools for parent pickup,” the school district said.

The city says firefighters have already evacuated everyone that needs to be evacuated from the area.

This is a developing story.