DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A craft cocktail restaurant featuring European cuisine will soon be opening its doors in the heart of Uptown Centerville.

Manna Uptown, located at located at 61 W Franklin Street, is the latest venture of executive chef Margot Blondet, who is also the owner of Salar in the Oregon District.

Blondet has been cooking across the globe for over 20 years. She traveled from her home in Peru to Florida and then Dayton in 2005. Her menus focus on fusion, blending classical French techniques with flavors of South American cuisine.

The property where Manna is located maintains its original architecture while housing a sleek cocktail bar and modern Victorian-era dining room both peppered with carvings, sculptures, chandeliers and marble.

Manna is in the final stages of completing permits before officially opening to the public.

While the restaurant’s official opening date has not been announced, Manna is working to complete their culinary team of bartenders, servers and cooks.

Those interested in working at Manna can apply online here.