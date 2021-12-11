BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton’s Tuba Christmas returns in a unique celebration of the season on Saturday night.

On Saturday, December 11, tuba and euphonium players from Dayton and the surrounding areas will gather in a choir to produce what the event page describes as a “warm, rich organ-like sound.” The tuba-euphonium choir will perform traditional carols arranged by the producer Alek Wilder.

Participants may include those as young as 8 years old and as old as 90 the event page said.

This concert will be held at the Greene in Beavercreek at 2 pm.

