Esther Price raised over $85K for victims’ families in 1 day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After promising to donate an entire day of sales to the families of the victims of the Oregon District mass shooting, Esther Price says it raised over $85,000 in one day for those families.

The donation, which will be presented publicly to The Dayton Foundation on Aug. 15, was a culmination of all sales from seven locations in the Dayton and Cincinnati markets.

“The Esther Price community showed up in ways we couldn’t imagine,” Esther Price CFO Keith Crabtree said. “We knew they would respond but [they] exceeded our wildest expectations. We don’t have the words to express our gratitude towards our community for rallying together at a time when the city needs it most.”

