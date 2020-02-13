Esther Price prepares for sugar rush before Valentine’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s crunch time at Esther Price Candies as people pack the store to get the sweetest Valentine’s gifts the day before the holiday.

“My wife– she loves Esther Price. She loves the good, good pecan candy,” says customer Artis Stromas.

This is a busy time of year for Stromas; he is the owner of Stromas Flowers & Gifts on North Gettysburg Avenue.

“It goes hand in hand with the candy,” he says as he shopped Thursday at Esther Price’s Wayne Avenue store.

It takes a lot for the candy shop to get ready for the busy holidays.

“We worked hard to get ready for this week,” states Esther Price purchasing manager Jim Revelos. “The girls stepped up. We got a lot of hearts packed, and we distribute them to our stores.”

Traditional favorites keep people coming back.

“People still like to buy the hearts,” says Revelos. “Fudge cream hearts, one of those buttercream hearts–those are outstanding.”

Esther Price estimates they’ll sell hundreds of boxes of the big hearts.

“Just don’t forget for your lady,” warns Stromas.

“The store will be predominantly guys buying at the last minute,” admits Revelos. “For the guys that forget on Friday, we’re open Saturday. They can come in and try to–what I call–snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Get some candy.”