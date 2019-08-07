Esther Price donating all of Wednesday’s sales to Oregon District Tragedy Fund

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The tragic mass shooting in the Oregon District has continued to inspire the Dayton community to come together and support those in need.

Esther Price Candies announced that 100% of today’s store and website sales will be donated to the Oregon District Tragedy Fund setup by The Dayton Foundation.

Esther Price Candies has been a staple in the Miami Valley for decades and their main location on Wayne Avenue is only blocks away from the Oregon District.

Esther Price Accountant Peggy Weaver said that they knew on Sunday morning when they heard the news that the company would have to do something.

“Esther Price has been here for 93 years and we are a staple in Dayton,” said Weaver. “We feel that we need to help the community and help give back to people in need. We donate a lot of candy every year and this is some way that we can help the victims and the families and give back to them.”

Weaver said that business has been busy today, including customers who waited in line by the door before they had opened.

Sherrie Jackson was one of the customers shopping today at Esther Price. She is from the Dayton-area but currently lives in Kentucky. While visiting for the week, Jackson said that the news helped her appreciate her hometown more than usual.

“It was very shocking,” said Jackson. “It’s hard to believe. It was hard to take in and [we are] really saddened.”

Jackson said that she always stops for Esther Price when she visits, but knowing that today’s sales would contribute to the victims made her visit extra special.

“I think it’s great, I’m so glad that we stopped by,” said Jackson, who planned on leaving the store to drive down to the Oregon District to pay her respects.

Weaver also announced that Esther Price will be released a Dayton Strong-themed candy bar in the upcoming weeks.

Proceeds from that candy bar will also be donated to the Oregon District Tragedy Fund. The release date is not currently known but the company said it should be announced soon.

Esther Price representatives said that the donations are only being taken from purchases made at Esther Price stores and from their website. No grocery stores or vendor sales are able to be applied to the donations.

Stores will operate under their normally posted business hours. For hours and addresses of those locations, visit Esther Price’s website. Proceeds from purchases made on the website will continue to be donated until midnight.

“We just hope that people come out today in our stores and on our website and try and add those numbers up so we can get them to the families,” said Weaver.

