Esther Price Candies President remembers former owner, Jim Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An iconic Dayton businessman has passed away at the age of 92.

James “Jim” Day owned Esther Price Candies and was commonly referred to as Dayton’s Candyman.

Day’s family run the operations, his son-in-law, Doug Dressman, is the company president.

“I’ve worked for him since 1978 so I’ve got about 42 years working underneath him and him being my father-in-law so I’ve had the pleasure of knowing him most of my life,” said Dressman.

Day bought Esther Price Candies with three other businessmen from Esther in 1976. In 2006 it became a family-owned company once again when Day became the sole owner along with his family, who actively run the operations.

“He promised her that he would carry on the tradition, the name, and the quality and we’ve done that,” said Dressman.

Day died Friday, September 18 at the age of 92, but Dressman said he was passionate about the candy business until the end.

“He came to work six days a week until about the past year when his health started to fail,” added Dressman.

In 2016, Day was inducted into the candy hall of fame and employees at Esther Price Candies said they loved him as a boss, friend, and leader. But Dressman says on top of being a great candy man, he was a great family man.

“Jim was just the icon, the center of attention, just a great person, he loved his family, he was a very loving person, a very giving person, and he will truly be missed.”