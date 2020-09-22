Esther Price Candies owner dead at 92

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The owner of Esther Price Candies has died. The company posted about the loss on its Facebook page.

It’s with our deepest condolences that we share the passing of Mr. James Day (The Candyman).

Mr. Day passed away peacefully Friday, September 18th. He was an entrepreneur at heart and in 1976, he and his three business partners embarked on entirely new careers in candy manufacturing through the purchase of Esther Price Candies Corporation. Jim treated each and every one of his employees as family and we will miss him dearly. He always had a smile and some Esther Price. He was a truly wonderful man.

While we mourn his passing, we cherish the time we were able to spend with the “Candyman”.

We invite you to post your pictures and memories with Mr. Day as we celebrate his life These memories can also be shared at http://www.routsong.com/obituaries/James-Jim-Day… Esther Price Candies

According to Jim’s obituary, In 2016, Jim was honored to be inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame. After opening the Esther Price store in West Chester, the West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance awarded Jim the coveted “Everest Award” which honors leaders and legends who have helped shape the I-75 Growth Corridor. In 2018, Jim was also a finalist in the Goering Center’s family and private business award for companies with 76+ employees.

Due to COVID-19, only a private family service is being held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420; The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), Ohio River Valley Region 4370 Glendale-Milford Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242; or Ohio Valley Voices 6642 Branch Hill-Guinea Pike, Loveland, Ohio 45140.