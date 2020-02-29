ESPN College GameDay coming to UD

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton is about to get much more national attention.

At Friday night’s men’s basketball game, ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale announced ESPN’s famed College GameDay will be at the University of Dayton next weekend.

FLYER FANS YOU ARE NOT GOING TO WANT TO MISS THIS‼️@CollegeGameDay is coming here to the @univofdayton on March 7th vs George Washington‼️ pic.twitter.com/PNH992IHy7 — Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) February 29, 2020

The Flyer’s are set to play A-10 rival George Washington Saturday at 7 p.m. in the team’s last game of the regular season.

Vitale made the big reveal in a video presentation in the first half of UD’s game against Davidson.

The Flyers are ranked fourth in the nation and are currently 26-2 (15-0).

No other details have been made available about next Saturday’s College GameDay.