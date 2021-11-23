PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Edison State Community College is beginning a new holiday tradition this year.

At 6 pm on Tuesday, November 23, Edison State Community College will hold its first lighting ceremony, the school said in a release.

According to the release, all four regional school locations have been decorated with holiday lights featuring a related theme. At the ceremony all four locations will reveal their lights at the same time.

The ceremony will be at the Edison State locations in Piqua, Eaton, Troy and Greenville.